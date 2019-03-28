|
GOODLIFFE Peter Passed away peacefully at
Werrington Lodge Care Home on
14th March 2019, aged 90 years.
Loving husband of Joyce, a dear dad to Andrew, Martin, Robin & Vanessa, brother-in-law to Fred & Shirley and a grandad of 9 grandchildren & a great grandad to 2 great grandsons.
The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Monday 8th April at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu if desired may be made at the service for Alzheimer's Society/Werrington Lodge Care Home.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 28, 2019
