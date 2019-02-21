Home

Toby Hunt Funeral Service (Oundle, Peterborough)
48 Barnwell
Peterborough, Northamptonshire PE8 5PS
01832 272269
Peter Coxhead

Peter Coxhead Notice
COXHEAD PETER Passed away on the 1st February 2019, aged 95 years.
The funeral service will be held on Friday 15th March, 1.00pm at
Peterborough Crematorium.
No flowers please, donations if desired for the nurses that looked after Peter,
cheques made payable to
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019
