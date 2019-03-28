|
|
|
Carter Peter Passed away peacefully on the 13th March 2019,
aged 92 years.
Beloved husband of Elsie, dear dad of Peter Philip and Brian, father in law of Kathy, Jane and Helena. Beloved grandfather and great-grandfather.
The funeral will be held at
the Holy Trinity Church, Orton Longueville, Peterborough on
Tuesday 26th March at 11:30am.
Donations in memory of Peter to Alzheimer's Society.
After the service the family invite you to join them at The Windwill,
29 Cherry Orton Road,
Peterborough PE2 5EQ
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More