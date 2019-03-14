|
|
|
WYCHERLEY Peggy Passed away after a long illness bravely borne, at Park House Nursing Home on
1st March 2019, aged 92 years.
Beloved wife of the late Tony.
Much loved mum of Julie and
mother-in-law of Mick.
A dear nana of Louise and
step-nan of Michael.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 20th March, 11:00am at Peterborough Crematorium.
At the family's request please
wear something yellow.
Family flowers only
but if desired, donations for
Macmillan Cancer Support
can be given at the service or sent to
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House,
75 High Street,
Peterborough PE2 8DT
Telephone: 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 14, 2019
