Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peterborough Funeral Services Ltd t/a Smiths Funeral Directors (Fletton)
Churchview House, 75 High Street
Peterborough, Northamptonshire PE2 8DT
01733 347474
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00
Peterborough Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Wycherley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Wycherley

Notice Condolences

Peggy Wycherley Notice
WYCHERLEY Peggy Passed away after a long illness bravely borne, at Park House Nursing Home on
1st March 2019, aged 92 years.
Beloved wife of the late Tony.
Much loved mum of Julie and
mother-in-law of Mick.
A dear nana of Louise and
step-nan of Michael.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 20th March, 11:00am at Peterborough Crematorium.
At the family's request please
wear something yellow.
Family flowers only
but if desired, donations for
Macmillan Cancer Support
can be given at the service or sent to
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House,
75 High Street,
Peterborough PE2 8DT
Telephone: 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.