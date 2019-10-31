Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Peterborough
Fitzwilliam Street
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE1 2RX
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00
Peterborough Crematorium
Pauline Williamson Notice
WILLIAMSON REESON Pauline Anne, aged 81 years.
Passed away peacefully on the
14th October 2019.
Much loved mother of Nigel.
Loving grandma of Marc and Paul.
Dear sister of Sheila.
Funeral Service to be held at
Peterborough Crematorium on
Friday 22nd November 2019
at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only please
by request, donations if desired
for The British Heart Foundation
may be made at the service.
Enquiries to Central England
Co-operative Funeral Service,
Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough
PE1 2RX. Tel: 01733 763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 31, 2019
