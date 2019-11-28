|
|
|
SCHOLES Pauline Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on
13th November 2019, aged 81 years. Beloved wife of the late John.
Loving mother of Nicky and Sarah.
Also a much loved grandmother and great grandmother.
Funeral service to take place on
Friday 6th December, 12.00 noon at Peterborough Crematorium.
Floral tributes welcome and may be sent to Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 28, 2019