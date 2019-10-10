|
|
|
KING Paul John Passed away at home on
Tuesday 24th September 2019
aged 63 years.
Loving Husband of Sue.
Devoted Dad of Tina and Terry and Brother of Peter, Rita and Danny.
Loving Grandad of Sophie, Jamie, Owen, Aiden and Abigail.
The funeral service will take place
at Fletton Cemetery on
Tuesday 22nd October 2019 at 11am. Family flowers only please by request. Donations in lieu if desired may be made at the service for
Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in memory of Paul.
All further enquiries to
Central England Co-operative Funeral Care, Peterborough Road, Stanground, Peterborough, PE2 8RB,
Tel - 01733 426 860.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 10, 2019