|
|
|
ROWLATT Patrick John
"John" Sadly passed away at
Peterborough City Hospital
on 16th October 2019,
aged 87 years.
A beloved husband of 65 years to Prim. A devoted dad to
Mark, Simon and Sarah
and a father-in-law and friend.
Also an adored grandad to Daniel, Nathan, Tess and Alice.
Many thanks to the first responder Tony, ambulance crew Dave and Lynn and to the wonderful staff
of Ward A8 at
Peterborough City Hospital
who looked after John and supported his family in his last days.
Funeral service to take place
on Friday 1st November, 2.30pm at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, may
be made to the Alzheimer's Society
at the service or sent to
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 24, 2019