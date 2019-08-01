Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Stanground
Peterborough Road
Peterborough, Lincolnshire PE2 8RB
01733 426860
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
12:00
Peterborough Crematorium
Patricia Hodgin Notice
Hodgin Patricia
(Paddy King) Passed away peacefully
on 23rd July 2019 at Peterborough City Hospital,
aged 91 years.
Wife of the Late Arthur Hodgin,
Mum to Linda and much loved
Nana, Gran and Auntie.
The Funeral Service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on
the 13th August 2019 at 12pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations may be made in lieu
of flowers for Dementia UK.
Any enquiries can be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare, Peterborough Road, Stanground, Peterborough, PE2 8RB.
Tel: 01733 426860
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 1, 2019
