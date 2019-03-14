|
FOREMAN Patricia Ann Passed peacefully away on the
5th March 2019, aged 72 years.
A loving mother to Louise. Mother In Law to Anthony and Nan to 6 Grandchildren.
She was a very warm and considerate person to others.
The funeral service will be held at Peterborough Crematorium on Thursday 21st March 2019 at 2pm. Flowers may be sent to the chapel of rest at Werrington Funeral Home. Donations in lieu if desired may be made at the service to Peterborough City Hospital.
All further enquiries to Central England CO-OPERATIVE FUNERAL CARE, CROWSON HOUSE
1150 Lincoln Road, Werrington, Peterborough, PE4 6LQ
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 14, 2019
