|
|
|
BECK Patricia Muriel (Pat) Passed away peacefully
after a long illness on
Sunday 14th July 2019 at
Amberley Hall Residential Care Home, Kings Lynn. Pat was 88 years of age
and previously lived in Peterborough.
Loving wife of the late Lionel Beck and much loved mother to Rosslyn, Martyn, Andrea and Richard; Nana to Mark, Kate, Christopher and Kirsty and
Great Nana Pat to Lola and Myah,
Dylan and Lucas, Beau and Bonnie.
The funeral service will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn, Norfolk PE32 1HB at 1.45pm
on Tuesday 30th July 2019.
All are welcome to attend.
Please send flowers or donations for Dementia UK, in Pat's name
to the funeral directors,
John Lincoln, 40 Greevegate, Hunstanton, Norfolk PE36 6AG. Patricia, loved by all and now
finally resting peacefully.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 25, 2019