Howes Pamela Passed away peacefully on 26th May 2019, aged 88 years old. Formerly of Lawson Avenue and Chapel Street, Stanground. Now reunited with her husband Ronald and son Philip.
Loving mum, nan and great nan.
She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Grateful thanks to the
kind staff at the Elms, Whittlesey.
A funeral Service will be held at 1:30pm on Friday 14th June 2019 at
St. John's Church, Stanground, followed by a Committal Service at Peterborough Crematorium at 2:30pm and afterwards at the New Crown, Whittlesey. All enquiries may be directed to The Co-operative Funeralcare, Peterborough Road, Stanground, Peterborough, PE2 8RB, Tel: 01733 426860.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 6, 2019
