|
|
|
Darters Pamela Enid of Warmington,
passed away at
Peterborough City Hospital
on the 16th October 2019,
aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late John Darters, beloved mum, grandma
& great grandma.
The Funeral service will be held on Friday 1st November, 12.00noon at Warmington Parish Church.
Flowers are welcome or donations,
if desired, for the Greenfingers
charity may be sent to
Crowsons Funeral Directors,
48 Barnwell, Oundle, PE8 5PS
www.crowsonstobyhuntfd.co.uk
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 24, 2019