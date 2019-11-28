Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smiths Funeral Directors
Churchview House, 75 High Street
Fletton, Cambridgeshire PE2 8DT
01733 347474
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:30
Peterborough Crematorium
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:30
St. Mary's Church
Orton Waterville
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Bremner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Bremner

Notice Condolences

Pamela Bremner Notice
BREMNER Pamela "The quintessential English lady"

Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital
on 17th November 2019.
Devoted wife of the late Peter.
Loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother and a
treasured friend to so many.
She will be loved always
and will live on in our hearts.
Service to take place at the Peterborough Crematorium on Tuesday 3rd December
at 10.30am, followed by a
Service of Thanksgiving at
St. Mary's Church, Orton Waterville at 11.30 am. Floral tributes welcome and
may be sent to Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House,
75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -