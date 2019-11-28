|
|
|
BREMNER Pamela "The quintessential English lady"
Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital
on 17th November 2019.
Devoted wife of the late Peter.
Loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother and a
treasured friend to so many.
She will be loved always
and will live on in our hearts.
Service to take place at the Peterborough Crematorium on Tuesday 3rd December
at 10.30am, followed by a
Service of Thanksgiving at
St. Mary's Church, Orton Waterville at 11.30 am. Floral tributes welcome and
may be sent to Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House,
75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 28, 2019