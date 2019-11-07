|
|
|
THOMPSON Olive
(Olly) Aged 88 years.
Passed away peacefully
on 24th October 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Gordon.
Much loved mum of
Richard, Philip, Nick and Sarah. Mother-in-law of Kevin, Irina and Dina.
Loving nan of Stephanie,
Joe, Sam and Amy.
Funeral Service to be held at Peterborough Crematorium on Monday 18th November 2019
at 12.00 noon.
Floral tributes may be sent to
Central England Co-operative
Funeral Service, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough PE1 2RX, or donations if desired for Breast Cancer UK and Prostate Cancer UK may be made
at the service.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 7, 2019