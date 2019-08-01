Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smiths Funeral Directors
Churchview House, 75 High Street
Fletton, Cambridgeshire PE2 8DT
01733 347474
Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
12:30
Park Road Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Norris Twaite
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norris Twaite

Notice Condolences

Norris Twaite Notice
TWAITE Norris Passed away on 17th July 2019
at Peterborough City Hospital,
aged 87 years.
A service celebrating his life will take place on Friday 9th August, 12:30 pm
at Park Road Baptist Church.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu of flowers for EACH (East Anglia's Children's Hospices)
or Smile International may be made at the service or sent to Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House,
75 High Street, Peterborough PE2 8DT. Telephone: 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.