TWAITE Norris Passed away on 17th July 2019
at Peterborough City Hospital,
aged 87 years.
A service celebrating his life will take place on Friday 9th August, 12:30 pm
at Park Road Baptist Church.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu of flowers for EACH (East Anglia's Children's Hospices)
or Smile International may be made at the service or sent to Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House,
75 High Street, Peterborough PE2 8DT. Telephone: 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 1, 2019