FRITH ROBINSON Nigel Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on
11th August 2019, aged 61 years.
Beloved husband of Ann.
Loving father to Lisa, Lloyd and Lizzy. Also a much-loved grandad to
Bethan, Taylor and Gracie.
Funeral service to take place on Thursday 29th August, 1.00pm at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, in lieu
of flowers, may be made to
Addenbrookes Charitable Trust
at the service or sent to
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT.
Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 22, 2019