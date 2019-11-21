Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Stanground
Peterborough Road
Peterborough, Lincolnshire PE2 8RB
01733 426860
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:30
St John's Church
Stanground
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Neville Fountain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neville Fountain

Notice Condolences

Neville Fountain Notice
FOUNTAIN Neville Passed away on
Friday 8th November 2019,
aged 77 years,
at Peterborough City Hospital, surrounded by his family.

Loving Husband of Janice,
Father of Niel, Andrew and Nicola,
a loving Grandfather,
Great Grandfather and Father in law.

Funeral service to be held at
St John's Church, Stanground on Wednesday 4th December at 11.30am,
followed by cremation at
Peterborough Crematorium.
Flowers welcome or donations to
Royal Papworth Hospital.

All enquiries to:
Co-operative Funeralcare
Tel: 01733 426860
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -