|
|
|
FOUNTAIN Neville Passed away on
Friday 8th November 2019,
aged 77 years,
at Peterborough City Hospital, surrounded by his family.
Loving Husband of Janice,
Father of Niel, Andrew and Nicola,
a loving Grandfather,
Great Grandfather and Father in law.
Funeral service to be held at
St John's Church, Stanground on Wednesday 4th December at 11.30am,
followed by cremation at
Peterborough Crematorium.
Flowers welcome or donations to
Royal Papworth Hospital.
All enquiries to:
Co-operative Funeralcare
Tel: 01733 426860
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 21, 2019