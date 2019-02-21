Home

Myrtle Taylor

Myrtle Taylor Notice
TAYLOR Myrtle Passed away in hospital on 16th February 2019.
Much loved wife of the late Reg, loving mum, mother-in-law, sister, sister-in-law, auntie and grandma. Myrtle will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Funeral service at
Peterborough Crematorium on
Friday 8th March at 11.00 am.
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for the 'Stroke Association' may be given at the service or sent to John Lucas Funeral Directors,
31 Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough, PE1 3AD.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019
