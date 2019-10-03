|
|
|
WARD Mollie Ethel
(née Knighton) Peacefully at home on 23rd
September 2019 aged 85 years.
Beloved wife of the late John, a
loved mother to Andrew and David.
Mollie will be greatly missed
by her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
2.00pm on Monday 14th October
at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, for 'Head to
Toe Charity' may be given at the
service or sent to John Lucas Funeral
Directors, 31 Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough, PE1 3AD
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 3, 2019