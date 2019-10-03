Home

John Lucas Funeral Directors Ltd
31 Dogsthorpe Road
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE1 3AD
01733 561128
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
14:00
Peterborough Crematorium
Mollie Ward

Mollie Ward Notice
WARD Mollie Ethel
(née Knighton) Peacefully at home on 23rd
September 2019 aged 85 years.
Beloved wife of the late John, a
loved mother to Andrew and David.
Mollie will be greatly missed
by her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
2.00pm on Monday 14th October
at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, for 'Head to
Toe Charity' may be given at the
service or sent to John Lucas Funeral
Directors, 31 Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough, PE1 3AD
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 3, 2019
