BROOKS Michel Jacques Passed away peacefully 19th November 2019, aged 94 years at Longueville Court Nursing Home, Peterborough.
Devoted husband to Annette and loving Father to Mary, Ann, James & Hugh.
A dear Father-in-Law, Grandfather,
Uncle and friend of many.
Meeting for Thanksgiving to be held at the Quaker Meeting House,
Thorpe Road, Peterborough on
13th December at 12.30pm.
No flowers at family's request.
Donations for Peterborough Samaritans and Peterborough
Quaker Meeting, may be made on
the day or sent to John Lucas
Funeral Directors, 31 Dogsthorpe Road,
Peterborough, PE1 3AD.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Dec. 5, 2019