|
|
|
Watts Michael Passed away suddenly at Peterborough City Hospital on 28th July 2019
aged 77 years.
Beloved Husband of Diane.
Dearest father of Joanne & Nicola. Father in law of Jim & Robert.
Loving Granddad of Alex,
Thomas & Hannah.
Brother to Margaret.
The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Thursday 22nd August at 2pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, may be made at the service for the Critical Care Unit PCH.
Any enquirers to Co-operative Funeral Care Tel 01733 225770.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 8, 2019