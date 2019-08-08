Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Watts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Watts

Notice Condolences

Michael Watts Notice
Watts Michael Passed away suddenly at Peterborough City Hospital on 28th July 2019
aged 77 years.
Beloved Husband of Diane.
Dearest father of Joanne & Nicola. Father in law of Jim & Robert.
Loving Granddad of Alex,
Thomas & Hannah.
Brother to Margaret.
The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Thursday 22nd August at 2pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, may be made at the service for the Critical Care Unit PCH.
Any enquirers to Co-operative Funeral Care Tel 01733 225770.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.