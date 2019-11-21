Home

John Lucas Funeral Directors Ltd
31 Dogsthorpe Road
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE1 3AD
01733 561128
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00
Peterborough Crematorium
Michael Telford

Michael Telford Notice
TELFORD Michael Passed away peacefully
on 1st November 2019 surrounded by his loving family, at home aged 70 years.
A loving Dad of Sharon and Karon,
a treasured grandad and great grandad. Michael will be sadly missed by his family and many friends.
Funeral service to celebrate
Michael's life will be held at 11.00am Friday 22nd November at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only. Donations,
if desired, for Dogs Trust or Macmillan Nurses may be given at the funeral service or sent to John Lucas Funeral Directors, 31, Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough, PE1 3AD
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 21, 2019
