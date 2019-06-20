Home

HAGAN "Worcester Mick"
Michael Passed away peacefully at home on
6th June 2019, aged 82 years.
Beloved partner of the late Pauline. Father, grandfather and
great grandfather who will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Funeral service to take place on
Friday 28th June, 1.30pm at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only but donations for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice
may be given at the service.
Enquiries to
Smiths Funeral Directors.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 20, 2019
