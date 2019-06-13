|
|
|
GRAY Michael
'Mick' Passed away peacefully at The Alan Hudson Centre on Saturday 1st June 2019
aged 79 years.
Loving Husband of Sandra.
Much loved Dad of Jean and Andrew 'Fred'. Loving Brother of Ann, Peter
and the late Jane. Much loved
Father-in-law of Mark and Helen.
Much loved Grandad of Liam,
Adam, Hayley and Kerry.
Much loved Step Dad of Julian.
The funeral service will take place
at Peterborough Crematorium on Tuesday 25th June 2019 at 11am.
Family flowers only please by request. Donations in lieu can be made at
the service for The Alan Hudson Centre in memory of Mick.
All further enquiries to
Central England Co-operative
Funeral Care, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough, PE1 2RX, 01733 763 366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 13, 2019
Read More