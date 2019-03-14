|
Gallon Michael (Mike) Of Oundle died suddenly at home on 28th February 2019.
He will be sadly missed by Sylvia, Simon, Toni, Jack, Rachel and Millie.
A service to celebrate Mike's life will be held on Wednesday 20th March,
12 noon at St.Peter's Church, Oundle, following a private cremation.
Family flowers only, however donations made payable to either Oundle Rotary Club or Rutland Sailability may be sent c/o Crowsons Funeral Directors,
48 Barnwell, nr. Oundle, Peterborough. PE8 5PS. Telephone 01832 272269.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 14, 2019
