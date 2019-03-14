Home

Toby Hunt Funeral Service (Oundle, Peterborough)
48 Barnwell
Peterborough, Northamptonshire PE8 5PS
01832 272269
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
12:00
St.Peter's Church
Oundle
Michael Gallon Notice
Gallon Michael (Mike) Of Oundle died suddenly at home on 28th February 2019.
He will be sadly missed by Sylvia, Simon, Toni, Jack, Rachel and Millie.
A service to celebrate Mike's life will be held on Wednesday 20th March,
12 noon at St.Peter's Church, Oundle, following a private cremation.
Family flowers only, however donations made payable to either Oundle Rotary Club or Rutland Sailability may be sent c/o Crowsons Funeral Directors,
48 Barnwell, nr. Oundle, Peterborough. PE8 5PS. Telephone 01832 272269.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 14, 2019
