|
|
|
FLACK Michael
(Mick) Passed away peacefully on Monday
4th November 2019 aged 79 years.
Devoted Husband of Judith.
Loving Dad of Karen.
Special Brother of Janet.
Loving Pop of Kirsty and Becky,
also a Great-Grandfather of
Finlay, Ivy, Martha and Edie.
Mick will be missed by all
his family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take place
at 2.00pm on Monday
25th November 2019 at
Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only please by request.
Donations in lieu if desired
may be made at the service for
Cancer Research UK
All further enquiries to Central England
Co-operative Funeralcare,
1150 Lincoln Road, Werrington,
Peterborough, PE4 6LQ
Tel:01733 225770.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 14, 2019