|
|
|
DUELL Michael Passed away suddenly on
8th December at his home
at the age of 71.
Mick grew up in Dogsthorpe and
raised his own family in Whittlesey.
Well known in the area, Mick played football for numerous teams in Whittlesey, and in retirement played bowls both locally and for Northants county. Mick will be dearly missed as husband to Roz, dad to Pete,
grandad to Alexander and brother
to Margaret, David and Gillian.
The funeral service will be at Peterborough Crematorium
on 24th December at 10am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu to the
British Heart Foundation, if desired.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Dec. 19, 2019