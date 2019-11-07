|
|
|
CLARK Maureen Elaine Affectionately known as
Aunty Maureen to generations of youngsters of Stanground.
Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on
21st October 2019, aged 84 years.
Loving wife of Joseph, loving mum of Jo and Andrew and a devoted grandma. The funeral service will take place
at Peterborough Crematorium on Thursday 14th November 2019 at
12 noon. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, may be made at the service in Maureen's memory for
The Oncology Ward at
Peterborough City Hospital.
All further enquiries
to Co-operative Funeralcare,
Fitzwilliam St, Peterborough PE1 2RX
01733 763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 7, 2019