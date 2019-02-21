|
GREENE Maura Passed peacefully away on
13th February 2019, aged 87 years. Much loved mum of Cath, Ros, Bernie, Mick, Mel, Rob, Helen, Di, Chris and the late Len, Sue and Lawrence.
Adored nan of 25 grandchildren and great nan of 5 great grandchildren, who will be sadly missed by all
family and friends.
Funeral service to take place on
Friday 8th March, 9.30am at
St Peter & All Souls RC Church.
Family flowers only but, if desired, donations for the Stroke Association and CAFOD may be given at the service or sent to Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House, 75 High Street, Peterborough, PE2 8DT.
Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019
