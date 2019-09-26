|
|
|
MARY McCLUSKEY 12th Anniversary -
29th September.
Ma, no length of time can take away our thoughts of you from day to day.
Though absent you are always near,
still loved, still missed, still very dear.
September comes with regret,
The day, the month,
we will never forget.
If love alone could have saved you,
you never would have died.
In life we loved you dearly,
in death we love you still.
In our hearts you hold a place
no-one else can ever fill.
May you rest in peace
until we meet again,
Your ever loving daughters
Maggie & Sylvia xx
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 26, 2019