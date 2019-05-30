|
GINTY Mary-Anne Philomena Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on Monday 20th May 2019,
aged 89 years.
Loving Wife to Patrick.
Dearest Mum to Frank, Michael and Paul, special Granny to Nicola,
Leanne, Scott, Corine and Rachel, adored Great Granny to Kayleigh,
Kiera, Kian, Ella, Sabrina and Theo.
The funeral service will take place
at Peterborough Crematorium on Tuesday 4th June 2019 at 13:00.
Family Flowers only please by request. All further enquiries to
Central England Co-operative FuneralCare, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough, PE1 2RX, 01733 763 366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on May 30, 2019
