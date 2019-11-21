|
|
|
Neal Martin Passed away peacefully at
Sue Ryder Hospice on
Saturday 26th October 2019,
aged 82 years.
Loving husband of Celia,
loving dad of Stephen, Barry and Clare,
loving grandad of Jade-Alice,
Jake-Michael, Leo, Noah and Joshua. Great grandfather of
Imogen and Bailey.
The family have advised that Peterborough united colours
may be worn.
The funeral service will take place at
St Mary The Virgin Church,
Castor Road, Marholm, PE6 7JA on Friday 29th November 2019 at 12:00pm followed by committal at
Peterborough Crematorium
at 13:00pm.
Flowers may be sent to the chapel of rest. Donations in lieu, if desired, may be made at the service for
Sue Ryder and British Legion.
All further enquiries to
Central England Co-operative Funeralcare, 1150 Lincoln Road, Peterborough, PE4 6LQ.
Tel:- 01733 225770.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 21, 2019