|
|
|
Ellison Marion Passed away peacefully at home on 25th June 2019.
Loving wife of Ray, exceptional mum to Claire and Lucy. Devoted Grandma to
Izzy, Trey and Phoenix.
The funeral service will take place
at Peterborough Crematorium on Thursday 11th July 2019 at 12:30pm.
Flowers may be sent to the chapel of rest. Donations in lieu, if desired,
may be made at the service to Pancreatic Cancer Research.
All further enquiries to
Central England Co-operative Funeralcare, 1150 Lincoln Road, Werrington, Peterborough,
PE4 6LQ. Tel:- 01733 225770.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 4, 2019