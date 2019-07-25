|
LUNNY Marie
(Agnes) Passed away peacefully at Whitefriars Care Home on 14th July 2019, aged 80 years.
Loving sister of Annette, Hughie, James, Elvira, Tony and Nora.
The Funeral Service will take place at
St Peter and All Souls Roman Catholic Church, Peterborough on
Tuesday 30th July 2019 at 11.00am. followed by interment at
Yaxley Cemetery.
Floral tributes may be sent to
M J Claypole Funeral Directors,
37 Main Street, Yaxley PE7 3LZ.
Tel: 01733 240252, or donations if desired for Whitefriars Care Home Stamford may be made at the service.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 25, 2019