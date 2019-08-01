|
PERRIN Marian Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on
25th July 2019, aged 83 years.
Loving mother to Bill and
mother-in-law to Lynn.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 14th August, 11.00 am
at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the British Heart Foundation at the service or c/o Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 1, 2019