|
|
|
GALLUCCIO Maria Concetta Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on the 14th November 2019, aged 90 years.
Loving wife of the late Giovanni,
loving mother of Gerardo, Anna & Elia, dearest Grandmother &
Great Grandmother.
The funeral service will take place
on 6th December 2019 at
St Peter & All Souls Church at 10.30am. No flowers by request,
donations may be made at the
service to the church.
All further enquiries to
CEC Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam Street,
Peterborough, PE1 2RX
Tel 01733 763366
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 28, 2019