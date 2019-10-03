|
Titman Margaret Elsie Passed away peacefully at Ashlynn Grange Care Home on Wednesday 18th September 2019, aged 83 years.
Formerly of Polebrook and later of Oundle Road, Peterborough.
Will be sadly missed by her
family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on
Friday 11th October 2019 at 12pm.
Family flowers only please, donations for Alzheimer's Research UK, if desired, can be made at the service or sent to Peterborough and District Funeral Services, 207 Broadway, Yaxley, Peterborough, PE7 3NT.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 3, 2019