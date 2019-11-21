|
|
|
Smith Margaret Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital, on 3rd November 2019,
aged 83 years. Devoted wife of Don, loving mother, grandmother and greatgrandmother.
She will also be sadly missed by
Millie her beloved poodle.
The family would like to thank the critical care team at
Peterborough City Hospital.
The funeral service will take place
at Peterborough Crematorium on Tuesday 26th November 2019
at 11:30am.
Family flowers only please by request. Donations in lieu, if desired,
may be made at the service for
Cancer Research UK.
All further enquiries to
Central England
Co-operative Funeralcare,
1150 Lincoln Road, Werrington, Peterborough, PE4 6LQ
Tel:- 01733 225770.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 21, 2019