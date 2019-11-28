Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Coley & Son Funeral Directors
Quaker House
Crowland, Peterborough, Lincolnshire PE6 0EE
01733 211968
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00
Brookside Methodist Church
Gunthorpe, Peterborough
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Howson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Howson

Notice Condolences

Margaret Howson Notice
HOWSON Margaret Passed away peacefully on 19th November 2019,
aged 81 years.
Loving wife of Ivan.
Much loved mum and grandma.
The funeral service will take place at Brookside Methodist Church, Gunthorpe, Peterborough on
Thursday 19th December at 11.00am. Family flowers only please.
Donations may be made at the service in Margaret's memory.
For any further enquiries please contact A. Coley & Son Funeral Directors, Quaker House,
West Street, Crowland, PE6 0EE,
Tel:- 01733 211968.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -