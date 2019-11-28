|
|
|
HOWSON Margaret Passed away peacefully on 19th November 2019,
aged 81 years.
Loving wife of Ivan.
Much loved mum and grandma.
The funeral service will take place at Brookside Methodist Church, Gunthorpe, Peterborough on
Thursday 19th December at 11.00am. Family flowers only please.
Donations may be made at the service in Margaret's memory.
For any further enquiries please contact A. Coley & Son Funeral Directors, Quaker House,
West Street, Crowland, PE6 0EE,
Tel:- 01733 211968.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 28, 2019