HOWLETT Margaret Passed away peacefully on the 19th May 2019, aged 91 years. Devoted wife of the late Dennis, loving mum of Pat and Bumps, mother in law of Graham & Tony, special nan to Lisa, Larissa,
Kerry & Kristi, special nanny to Ethan, Alistair, Sullivan & Sawyer.
The funeral service will be held at Peterborough Crematorium on the 14th June 12.30pm.
Flowers are welcomed and to be sent to Co-operative Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam street, Peterborough, donations may be made at the service to Dementia UK. All further enquiries to Central England Co-operative
Funeral Care, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough, PE1 2RX
01733 763 366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on May 30, 2019
