The Co-operative Funeralcare Peterborough
Fitzwilliam Street
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE1 2RX
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
12:30
Peterborough Crematorium
Margaret Howlett

Margaret Howlett Notice
HOWLETT Margaret Passed away peacefully on the 19th May 2019, aged 91 years. Devoted wife of the late Dennis, loving mum of Pat and Bumps, mother in law of Graham & Tony, special nan to Lisa, Larissa,
Kerry & Kristi, special nanny to Ethan, Alistair, Sullivan & Sawyer.
The funeral service will be held at Peterborough Crematorium on the 14th June 12.30pm.
Flowers are welcomed and to be sent to Co-operative Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam street, Peterborough, donations may be made at the service to Dementia UK. All further enquiries to Central England Co-operative
Funeral Care, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough, PE1 2RX
01733 763 366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on May 30, 2019
