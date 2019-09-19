|
|
|
HILL Margaret Passed away peacefully on Monday 9th September 2019 at Peterborough City Hospital, aged 74 years.
Loving wife of Bertram William Hill.
Special Sister and Auntie, who will be sadly missed by all family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Wednesday 25th September 2019 at 11:00am. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made at the service for Addenbrooks Kidney Patients
and Cancer Research.
All further enquiries to Central England Co-operative Funeralcare,
1150 Lincoln Road, Werrington, Peterborough, PE4 6LQ
Tel:01733 225770.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 19, 2019