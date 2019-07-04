Home

HARRIS Margaret
(nee Rippon) Passed away on 25th June 2019
aged 67 years.
Much loved Wife of Dennis,
devoted Mum, Nan, Sister and Auntie.
Will be sadly missed by all of
her family and friends.
Funeral service on 15th July at
Fenland Crematorium 10.30am followed on by Church service at
Holy Trinity Church Coates at 11.30am.
No flowers please, donations in lieu
for Cancer Research UK
may be made at the service.
Enquiries to H.E.Bull & Son Funeral Directors, 61 Inhams Road, Whittlesey, PE7 1TT, Tel:01733 203573
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 4, 2019
