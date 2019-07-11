Home

Smiths Funeral Directors
75 High Street
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE2 8DT
(01733) 347474
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
12:45
Peterborough Cathedral
Margaret Francis Notice
Francis Margaret
'Meg' (Retired Peterborough Headmistress and Peterborough Cathedral Guide)
Peacefully passed away on
8th June 2019, aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of the late Brian.
The funeral service will take place on
Wednesday 31st July, 12:45 pm at Peterborough Cathedral.
No flowers please but if desired donations for Peterborough Cathedral may be given at the service or sent to Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 11, 2019
