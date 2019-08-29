Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Peterborough
Fitzwilliam Street
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE1 2RX
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
14:30
Peterborough Crematorium
Farrow Margaret Dinah Passed away on the
15th August 2019,
aged 88 years.
Devoted wife of the late Jim Farrow, loving mum of Gavin & Jane,
devoted grandma of Tom, Ben,
William, Sam & Ellie.
A special thank you to all who helped with her care over the past few years.
The funeral service will take place at 2.30pm on the 2nd September 2019
at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations may be made in lieu at
the service to Diabetes UK.
All further enquiries to
CEC Funeralcare,
Fitzwilliam St, Peterborough PE1 2RX Tel:- 01733 763366
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 29, 2019
