COPE Peacefully on
2nd March 2019, at
Salford House, Salford Priors, Warwickshire,
Margaret Isabelle Cope
née Reynolds, aged 83 years.
Formerly of Magnolia Avenue, Longthorpe, and Lea Gardens, Peterborough, dearly beloved wife of the late James Ian Whimster Cope, a much loved mother of David, Michael and Simon, a loving sister of Keith
and beloved by all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral service at St Boltoph's Church, Longthorpe, Peterborough on
Friday 29th March at 1.30 p.m. to
which all friends are respectfully invited. Please join the family for refreshments at the church after the service. Family flowers only please.
A retiral collection will be held in aid of Mission Aviation Fellowship.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 14, 2019
