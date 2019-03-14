Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
13:30
St Boltoph's Church
Longthorpe, Peterborough
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Cope
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Cope

Notice Condolences

Margaret Cope Notice
COPE Peacefully on
2nd March 2019, at
Salford House, Salford Priors, Warwickshire,
Margaret Isabelle Cope
née Reynolds, aged 83 years.
Formerly of Magnolia Avenue, Longthorpe, and Lea Gardens, Peterborough, dearly beloved wife of the late James Ian Whimster Cope, a much loved mother of David, Michael and Simon, a loving sister of Keith
and beloved by all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral service at St Boltoph's Church, Longthorpe, Peterborough on
Friday 29th March at 1.30 p.m. to
which all friends are respectfully invited. Please join the family for refreshments at the church after the service. Family flowers only please.
A retiral collection will be held in aid of Mission Aviation Fellowship.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.