BELLAMY Margaret
"Ted" Passed away peacefully on
19th June 2019, aged 84 years.
Wife of the late George.
Much loved mum of Peter, Pauline, Trish, Carole and the late Trevor.
Dear nan and great nan
who will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to take place
on Friday 5th July, 3.30pm
at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only but, if desired, donations for Wood Green,
The Animals Charity can be given at the service, or sent to Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House,
75 High Street, Fletton,
Peterborough, PE2 8DT.
Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 27, 2019
