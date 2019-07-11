|
ADAMS Margaret Sadly passed away at
Avery House on the
28th June 2019,
aged 93 years.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and will forever be in our hearts.
The funeral service will take place at
St John the Baptist Church, Stanground on Thursday 18th July 2019 at 10.00am, followed by a committal at Peterborough Crematorium
at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu may be made at the service for Cancer Research UK.
All further enquiries to Central England Co-operative Funeral Care, Fitzwilliam Street, PE1 2RX, 01733 763 366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 11, 2019